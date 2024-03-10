Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt banks on coal to power nation in summer; peak demand may cross 265 Gw

The government is expecting a major share of the load to fall on coal-based power to meet demand and is boosting coal supply at all ends

coal sector
Premium

Representational Image

Shreya Jai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The heat is already on for India’s power grid and its managers to plan for optimum supply, as the summer inches closer with gloomy projections of extreme heat wave and record electricity demand. The government is expecting a major share of the load to fall on coal-based power to meet demand and is boosting coal supply at all ends.

Senior officials said the coal requirement submitted by the power ministry is 875 million tonnes (MT) for the current financial year, and the coal ministry has agreed to it. This translates into national miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) supplying this amount of

Also Read

$14 trillion investment needed by 2045 to meet global energy demands: Opec

BJP's Meena accuses Gehlot-led govt of scams worth over Rs 66,000 crore

Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

TMS Ep595: Alcohol in GIFT City, FMCG stocks, Amrit Bharat Express & more

ICICI Bank faces Rs 7.47 cr GST demand from Maharashtra department

After 17 yrs of toil, India is finally ready for tryst with semiconductors

Will get duty-free access to India for selected agri products: Switzerland

India, EFTA trade deal to help boost trade, investments: Industry bodies

Beverage, air conditioner sales may jump up to 40% as mercury surges

Spectrum auction: Centre keeps reserve price of expensive bands unchanged

Topics : Coal Supply Coal ministry Coal demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon