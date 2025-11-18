Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt launches ₹210 cr critical minerals research plan for select COEs

Govt launches ₹210 cr critical minerals research plan for select COEs

The government has rolled out a Rs 210-crore, three-year critical minerals research programme led by ANRF and the Ministry of Mines, restricted to nine Centres of Excellence

rare earth magnet

The Centre’s ₹210-crore critical minerals research plan allows only nine recognised COEs to apply, requiring multi-institution teams and industry funding to push technologies from lab stage to usable solutions. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has announced a Rs 210-crore research programme for critical raw materials for three years, however only nine pre-selected Centres of Excellence (COEs) will be allowed to apply. The three-year programme is being run by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) along with the Ministry of Mines.
 
Which institutions can apply and how must they collaborate?
 
These nine institutions, already recognised by the Ministry of Mines, must apply in groups. Each group will be led by the COE and must include at least two academic partners and two industry partners working in the field of critical minerals and related areas, such as materials science, geology, mining and metallurgy.
   
The nine COEs earlier recognised by the mines ministry include Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Hyderabad, Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad, IIT Roorkee, Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar, National Metallurgical Laboratory, Jamshedpur, Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Center, Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and Centre of Materials for Electronics and Technology (CMET), Hyderabad.
 
What are the project requirements and funding conditions?

Also Read

adani

Adani's Kutch Copper inks deal with Australia's Caravel minerals project

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to host summit with Central Asian leaders as resources race heats up

critical minerals

Viability gaps threaten to trip India's race to secure critical mineralspremium

electric car, electric vehicle

Centre to meet with automakers, others on rare-earth-free EV motorspremium

Rare earth minerals

US delegates discuss cooperation on critical minerals with Pak officials

 
Every proposal must focus on one clear industry problem. It also needs a plan showing how the research can move from an early stage to a usable technology. Projects must start from a minimum Technology Readiness Level of 2. Funding will be released only if yearly targets are met. Industry partners must also put in 10 per cent of the project cost in cash.
 
What areas of the critical minerals value chain will be covered?
 
The programme will support research across the full chain of critical minerals from exploration and mineral processing to extraction, recovery from mine waste and recycling.

More From This Section

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

Samriddhi 2025: Policymakers, experts set to chart UP's $1 trn growth storypremium

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with other ministers (Photo: X@siddaramaiah)

Karnataka aims for half of India's $44 billion space market by 2033premium

biotech, research, drug making, science, experiment

India must target biotech sovereignty by 2047: Kiran Mazumdar-Shawpremium

Adhaar, UIDAI

UIDAI to launch new app to allow for QR-code-based offline verificationpremium

India IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

India's IT spends to reach $176 bn in 2026 on data centre, software surge

Topics : minerals mines ministry India's R&D spending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon