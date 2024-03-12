Sensex (    %)
                             
Panel formed to administer pricing reforms for drugs, medical devices

Centre constitutes Committee for reforms in pricing framework for drugs and medical devices

The committee will comprise three core members: Secretary, DoP; chairman, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA); and senior economic advisor, DoP

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 8:44 PM IST
Soon, pricing regulations for drugs and medical devices in India may undergo reforms as the Centre appoints a committee to propose changes to the pricing framework.

Industry sources suggest that a new Drug (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) may be in the works, considering the current DPCO 2013 is already 11 years old.

Pricing regulations are periodically reviewed to ensure relevance for both the industry and consumers, informed a source.

In a March notification, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) said that a committee is constituted for “reforms in the pricing framework for drugs and medical devices” with the approval of a “competent authority”.

Business Standard

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

