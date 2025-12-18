Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt may consider partial waiver of Vi's non-principal AGR dues: CLSA

Govt may consider partial waiver of Vi's non-principal AGR dues: CLSA

Brokerage says moratorium alone won't get No 3 telco out of the woods

Vodafone Idea (Vi)
Government may consider partial waiver of interest and penalties on Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues, a move CLSA says is critical to avert a future financial crisis.

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

The Indian government is likely to consider at least a partial waiver of interest, penalties and interest on penalties for Vodafone Idea, which make up a bulk of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, brokerage CLSA said in a note on Thursday, adding that the relief may also include the government expanding a moratorium on AGR payments.
 
A moratorium on AGR payments alone would not be enough for the third-largest carrier, the brokerage said, as relief on the entire AGR dues was crucial for the telco’s planned debt fundraise of $2–2.7 billion. 
“The government is working on a reassessment of
