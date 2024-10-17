Business Standard
Govt may introduce new law to crack down on hoax callers disrupting flights

This move comes in response to a recent dramatic surge in hoax calls, with over 20 incidents in the last four days leading to flight diversions and delays

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Deepak Patel Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is in talks with the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to introduce new legislation aimed at penalising hoax callers responsible for false bomb threats and flight disruptions, Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.

This move comes in response to a recent dramatic surge in hoax calls, with over 20 incidents in the past four days leading to flight diversions and delays.

Naidu said, “Our first and foremost priority is to not let these kinds of things happen. We have to
