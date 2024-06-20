Business Standard
Govt may overhaul PLI schemes: Quarterly incentive payments on the table

In a bid to cut the delay in processing incentive claims, the government is looking at switching to a quarterly disbursement of incentives

Representational Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

To burnish production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the government is considering an overhaul of some of them relating to sectors such as textiles and pharma, and making incentive payments quarterly, officials in the know said.

In a bid to cut the delay in processing incentive claims, the government is looking at switching to a quarterly disbursement of incentives. Currently, in most schemes, incentives are annual. As a result, hardly any progress is seen for most of the year.

The industry department, in charge of coordinating the development and progress of the schemes, has been asking other departments to shift to
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

