Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to collaborate with industry and academia to identify key technological niches for its 6G research, officials said. The move is crucial for the Centre's plan for India to contribute at least 10 per cent of global patent filings by 2030.

While India has become the sixth-largest patent filer in October last year, the sector remains dominated by China and the US.

China currently controls as much as 45 per cent of patents in terahertz communication