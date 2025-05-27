Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt likely to prioritise key technological niches for 6G patents

Govt likely to prioritise key technological niches for 6G patents

India aims to drive filings in AI/ML, quantum communication, blockchain tech

The WRC will establish the protocols defining the spectrum landscape for 6G, particularly by considering the allocation of specific frequency bands for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT). | File Image

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

In a bid to drive up patent filings from India and establish dominance in certain segments, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to collaborate with industry and academia to identify key technological niches for its 6G research, officials said. The move is crucial for the Centre's plan for India to contribute at least 10 per cent of global patent filings by 2030.
 
While India has become the sixth-largest patent filer in October last year, the sector remains dominated by China and the US.
 
China currently controls as much as 45 per cent of patents in terahertz communication
