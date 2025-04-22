Govt moots emission reduction targets for energy-guzzling companies

For the first time, India is looking to introduce a compliance mechanism aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across four of the country’s most energy-intensive industrial sectors – aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, and pulp & paper. The draft proposal seeks emission cuts through either carbon-credit trading or by setting company-specific emission reduction targets within each sector.

The draft outlines a schedule of emission intensity reductions for over 130 industrial entities, including major players like Vedanta, Hindalco, Nalco, UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja, Dalmia, and JSW Cement.

In a Gazette draft notification, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has proposed