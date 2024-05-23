Govt mulls incentives for heavy duty electric trucks to reduce diesel ones

The Centre is considering incentives for heavy-duty electric trucks to aid the mining, steel, and cement industries in transitioning from carbon dioxide-emitting heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) that run on diesel.

The government is having consultations among various ministries to assess the demand and viability of such incentives, senior officials told Business Standard.

“We are studying the viability and whether any subsidy is needed,” said a senior official familiar with the development.

The proposal has been discussed with the government’s principal scientific advisor (PSA). Besides the PSA, the Ministries of Mines, Steel, Heavy Industries, and Coal will submit their recommendations.

“The talks are in the