Govt application in SC 'doesn't seek' to change spectrum auction order

The government has not asked the Supreme Court to amend its 2012 judgment on 2G spectrum allotment, said highly placed sources on Wednesday. Its application has not sought permission for administratively allocating spectrum either.

Spectrum will continue to be auctioned for mobile services and that for specific sectors cited in the Telecom Bill will be allocated administratively, said the sources. They spoke after an application the government had filed in the Supreme Court on December 12 last year was reviewed during a hearing on Monday.

"In the interest of full transparency, given the history of litigation in the telecom sector,