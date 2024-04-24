Business Standard
Govt application in SC 'doesn't seek' to change spectrum auction order

It has not sought permission for administratively allocating spectrum, say sources

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

The government has not asked the Supreme Court to amend its 2012 judgment on 2G spectrum allotment, said highly placed sources on Wednesday. Its application has not sought permission for administratively allocating spectrum either.

Spectrum will continue to be auctioned for mobile services and that for specific sectors cited in the Telecom Bill will be allocated administratively, said the sources. They spoke after an application the government had filed in the Supreme Court on December 12 last year was reviewed during a hearing on Monday.

"In the interest of full transparency, given the history of litigation in the telecom sector,
Topics : Supreme Court 5G Spectrum auction spectrum allotment Telecom spectrum auction

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

