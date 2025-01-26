Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Energy transition fund in crude oil sector unlikely to make return

Energy transition fund in crude oil sector unlikely to make return

Petroleum ministry had requested to reinstate the fund in Union Budget

Electricity, Energy
Premium

Officials said the fund is not expected to make a comeback soon given the reservations against it by the Finance Ministry. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A mega fund for energy transition in the crude oil sector, earlier promised and subsequently scrapped, is not expected to return anytime soon, officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas have said. 
The fund, intended to focus on investments in new-age fuels — such as green hydrogen, ethanol, and other biofuels — had been requested to be reinstated by the petroleum ministry in the upcoming annual Budget. The Budget for 2023–24 (FY24) initially earmarked a capital outlay of Rs 30,000 crore for priority investments in projects aimed at energy transition, energy security, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.
Topics : Energy India energy demand National Clean Energy Fund

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon