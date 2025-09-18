Govt picks 8 more startups to build indigenous LLMs, sectoral SLMs

The government has selected eight more startups to build indigenous Large Language Models (LLMs) and sector-focused Small Language Models (SLMs), including Fractal Analytics, Avatar AI, Tech Mahindra, Zeinteiq Aitech Innovation, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay consortium’s BharatGen, among others.

“Our selection of partners for developing models is also changing… that’s adapting to the latest thought in the technical world that models focused on solving the problems of a particular sector will be more effective, have more utility and be more in demand,” Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Although the requirement for large omnibus models