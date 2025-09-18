Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt picks 8 more startups to build indigenous LLMs, sectoral SLMs

Govt picks 8 more startups to build indigenous LLMs, sectoral SLMs

Eight more startups, including Fractal Analytics and BharatGen, will build LLMs and SLMs under the IndiaAI Mission as the govt also plans 500 AI data labs and an AI governance framework

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery
premium

The government will release the administrative rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act before September 28, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has selected eight more startups to build indigenous Large Language Models (LLMs) and sector-focused Small Language Models (SLMs), including Fractal Analytics, Avatar AI, Tech Mahindra, Zeinteiq Aitech Innovation, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay consortium’s BharatGen, among others.
 
“Our selection of partners for developing models is also changing… that’s adapting to the latest thought in the technical world that models focused on solving the problems of a particular sector will be more effective, have more utility and be more in demand,” Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
Although the requirement for large omnibus models
Topics : Space startup indian government B2B startups
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon