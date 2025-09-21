Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt plans to bring in mechanism to curb irrational bidding by companies

Govt plans to bring in mechanism to curb irrational bidding by companies

It has been observed that such behaviour either distorts the bidding process and its price discovery function or lead to project delays when non-serious players bag contracts

BID, AUCTION
premium

Under the current mineral blocks auction framework, bidders compete by offering a percentage of revenue share, called premium, to the state, which has led to extraordinarily high bids. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sudheer Pal SinghSaket Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To prevent companies from submitting unrealistic quotes to bag project contracts across industries, the government is planning to soon roll out a mechanism to curb irrational bidding.
 
It has been observed that such behaviour either distorts the bidding process and its price discovery function or lead to project delays when non-serious players bag contracts.
 
According to Tarun Kapoor, adviser to the PM, the problem is more acute in sectors like mining where cases of 1000 per cent bid premium being quoted by companies have been observed, or in areas like roads and highways where the L1 bid is irrationally low.
Topics : auction Mining industry infrastructure projects
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon