FinMin calls meet to spur gold and silver transactions through IIBX

The Ministry of Finance (FinMin) has called a high-level meeting on November 4 to explore measures for enhancing the volume of gold and silver transactions through the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at GIFT City in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, a senior government official told Business Standard.

“The upcoming deliberations will focus on the status of bullion trading on IIBX. The exchange will give a presentation on the latest position of bank onboarding, and trading volumes achieved so far. The deliberations will also take updates from banks on their progress in securing Board and the Reserve Bank