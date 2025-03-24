Monday, March 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt to study further conversion of Vi dues only if no other option

Telco should tie up major debt funding, dues need to be paid back, government feels

Since early 2024, Vi chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra has repeatedly said the terms of the 2021 financial relief package allow it to seek further conversion of dues owed to the government into equity

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

The government will study the matter of further converting Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) dues into equity only if no other options are available, officials said. The Centre is not keen to raise its stake in the financially beleaguered telecom operator and wants it to first raise investments on its own, they added.
 
Since early 2024, Vi chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra has repeatedly said the terms of the 2021 financial relief package allow it to seek further conversion of dues owed to the government into equity. Regarding his latest letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking the same, officials said
