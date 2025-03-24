Govt to study further conversion of Vi dues only if no other option

The government will study the matter of further converting Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) dues into equity only if no other options are available, officials said. The Centre is not keen to raise its stake in the financially beleaguered telecom operator and wants it to first raise investments on its own, they added.

Since early 2024, Vi chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra has repeatedly said the terms of the 2021 financial relief package allow it to seek further conversion of dues owed to the government into equity. Regarding his latest letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking the same, officials said