Growing pie: Ecommerce share on the fast track for FMCG companies

Ecommerce is increasingly turning out to be serious business for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players despite the stress in urban consumption. FMCG majors including Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products are all witnessing a significant uptick in sales through their ecommerce channels and are targeting an even more robust online business in near term.

“We are at about 7-8 per cent ecommerce contribution or thereabouts, growing of course faster than the average of our total business and that would go to 15 per cent in the next few years,’’ Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer at