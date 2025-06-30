Growth to remain muted for IT services firms in Q1 amid macro uncertainty

Indian information technology (IT) service providers are expected to deliver low single-digit sequential growth in the first quarter (April-June) of 2025-26 (FY26), even as macroeconomic uncertainties continue to persist due to the volatile geopolitical environment.

While the road ahead appears far from rosy, IT companies – which depend on the US for a large part of their revenue – point to no material deterioration in the spending environment. The quarter ended June 30 looks slightly better than what was feared earlier.

“This quarter will not be as bad as March but not as good as January either. While there has