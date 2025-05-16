Friday, May 16, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Groww to acquire PayU-backed Fisdom in $150 mn wealth management push

Groww to acquire Fisdom for $150 million as part of its wealth management expansion; the IPO-bound firm also plans to raise funds from Singapore-based GIC

Groww | Photo: Company logo
The acquisition will be the Bengaluru-based company’s second major deal after it acquired Indiabulls AMC in 2023 for ₹175 crore. | Photo: Company logo

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock-broking platform Groww is set to acquire wealth tech startup and PayU-backed Fisdom in an all-cash deal worth $150 million, subject to regulatory approval, said sources who did not wish to be named. 
 
Fisdom's founders and its team are slated to remain with the company.
 
This comes as the IPO-bound platform (Groww) is also reportedly raising $150 million from Singapore-based asset management firm GIC.
 
This will be the Bengaluru-based company’s second large acquisition after Indiabulls AMC in 2023 for ₹175 crore.
 
Prosus-backed Fisdom’s acquisition will enable Groww to expand offerings in the wealth management segment.
 
Fisdom offers services such as
Topics : Groww PayU Wealth Management

