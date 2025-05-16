Banks, NBFCs may need IT overhaul to meet RBI co-lending norms: Bankers

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) said that draft guidelines on co-lending arrangements, if implemented in the current form, will require both entities to step up their IT systems.

The Reserve Bank of India had issued draft guidelines on co-lending arrangements in April. The regulator expanded the scope of co-lending arrangements to all regulated entities and to non-priority sector lending segments. The move aims to enhance regulatory clarity, improve credit flow, and ensure real-time access to borrower information as co-lending practices evolve beyond traditional models. The co-lending model initiated by the RBI seeks to improve credit flow to