Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / GST cracks down on hotels over underpayment for restaurant services

GST cracks down on hotels over underpayment for restaurant services

Hotels face GST demands as authorities flag underpayment on restaurant services linked to room tariffs above ₹7,500

penthouse, housing, hotels
premium

Industry experts argue that linking restaurant tax rates to room tariffs is both unfair and impractical.

Monika Yadav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Scores of hotels across the country have received retrospective demand notices worth thousands of crores of rupees for underpayment of the goods and services tax (GST) for restaurant services as authorities cracked down on the alleged evasion, even as hotel associations cried foul saying that these notices emanated from lack of clarity in GST rules and that there was no GST evasion.
 
Under the law, if the declared tariff of a hotel room is more than ₹7,500 per day, GST at 18 per cent becomes applicable on restaurant services also. However, for hotels with room rents below ₹7500, the GST
Topics : GST collection Hotel industry Hospitality industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon