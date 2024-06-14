Business Standard
June 22 GST Council meet likely to give relief to foreign airlines

Clarification could end uncertainty around some services

airline flight aviation
Representative Picture

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, scheduled to meet on June 22, could take a call on ending uncertainty on taxing foreign airlines and shippers as regards certain services, a senior official in the know told Business Standard. 

He said the Council was expected to decide on exempting the services in question from GST — aircraft lease rentals, maintenance, crew salaries, etc. These services are provided by foreign airlines to their Indian operations.

Multiple foreign airlines and shippers have received notices for not paying GST on services rendered by their headquarters to the Indian arms.

Topics : GST airlines Aviation sector air travel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

