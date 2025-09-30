Gucci to Sabyasachi: Luxury's 2nd life becomes bargain hunters' first love

India’s growing appetite for designer brands and luxury labels — without the accompanying price tag — has triggered the rise of companies selling pre-loved high-end products. While the segment remains niche, it’s being driven by rising consumer demand, repeat shoppers, investor interest, and rapid expansion.

Resale platforms like Ziniosa, Kuro Clothing India, and ReTag collectively expect average growth of 60-65 per cent in 2025, reflecting both market momentum and a shift among aspirational buyers towards luxury.

Bengaluru-based Ziniosa, which specialises in pre-loved luxury, recently raised fresh funding from Inflection Point Ventures to drive growth and expansion over the next few