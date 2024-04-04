Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India not asked to reduce Russian oil imports: Senior US officials

According to estimates by the London-based commodity data analytics provider Vortexa, which tracks ship movements to gauge imports

Oil import, Logistics
Premium

Representational Image

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 8:14 PM IST
India has not been urged to reduce its imports of Russian crude oil, with senior officials from the US Department of the Treasury emphasising a desire to see Russia offer higher negotiated discounts to buyers, they said on Thursday. Additionally, they highlighted that Indian buyers can procure Russian crude above the $60 per barrel price cap if they opt out of Western shipping and maritime services.

Speaking to journalists at the Ananta Aspen Centre in Delhi, Anna Morris, assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes, and Eric Van Nostrand, assistant secretary for economic policy of the US Department of the

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

India may see lower savings from Russian oil in 2024 as discounts dip

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Top 4 cement firms on capacity expansion spree, plan to add 40 mtpa in FY25

Industry bats for Rajasthan govt support to scale up destination weddings

Summer season to heat up air conditioner, beer and sunscreen sales

India to lose 5.8% of daily working hours amid heat stress in 2030: UNESCAP

From RIL to Adani Power, top firms see cessation of independent directors

Topics : Russia Oil production India Russia India-Russia ties India oil imports Oil imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon