Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 01:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CDSCO panel seeks uniform enforcement of drug standards across states

CDSCO panel seeks uniform enforcement of drug standards across states

The DCC has asked the Centre to address gaps in drug-standard enforcement, write to states on non-uniform norms and improve testing and regulatory infrastructure highlighted under the SHRESTH index

pharma
premium

Another big issue is the low conviction rate due to factors like insufficient investigations, delays in testing results and ineffective prosecution services.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

In a move to ensure effective enforcement of medicine standards nationwide, the Drug Consultative Committee (DCC) has recommended to the Centre to take steps against non-uniformity in implementation of these norms in several states.
 
DCC is a statutory body under the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO).
 
In its 67th meeting held on November 17, the DCC suggested writing to all states to take proactive steps to address issues. These include non-uniform implementation of prescribed drug standards and lack of testing facilities. It sought necessary infrastructure as highlighted under the Centre’s State Health Regulatory Excellence Index (SHRESTH).
 
SHRESTH is a
Topics : Pharma industry Pharma sector Indian drug firms
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon