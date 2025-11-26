CDSCO panel seeks uniform enforcement of drug standards across states

In a move to ensure effective enforcement of medicine standards nationwide, the Drug Consultative Committee (DCC) has recommended to the Centre to take steps against non-uniformity in implementation of these norms in several states.

DCC is a statutory body under the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO).

In its 67th meeting held on November 17, the DCC suggested writing to all states to take proactive steps to address issues. These include non-uniform implementation of prescribed drug standards and lack of testing facilities. It sought necessary infrastructure as highlighted under the Centre’s State Health Regulatory Excellence Index (SHRESTH).

SHRESTH is a