Health drives snacking choices for 72% of Indians: Consumer insights study

Makhana emerges as superfood, making up 19% of health snack market

Roasted and spiced Foxnuts (Phool Makhana) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Roasted and flavoured dry fruits are the most preferred snacks, with 36 per cent respondents choosing them as their go to (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

With humble makhana leading the charge, India’s snacking market is seeing a clear shift towards healthier options, nudging brands to innovate and laying the path for emergence of new brands in the Indian food and beverages horizon.
 
According to a new consumer insights study unveiled by Farmley at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit 2025 on Friday, which surveyed about 6,000 people across age groups, health has emerged as a key driver in snacking decisions, with 72 per cent of the surveyed respondents saying they actively seek snacks that offer functional benefits like improved energy, enhanced mood, and higher protein content.
