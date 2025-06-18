For Herman Jansen, India still a strategically-important emerging market

Herman Jansen continues to see India as a strategically-important emerging market despite selling the global rights for Maison House and Savoy Club brands from UTO Asia to Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD).

Herman will focus on growing its European and South East Asian market, Diederik Jansen, chief executive officer and seventh-generation owner of Herman Jansen, which has been producing spirits since 1777, told Business Standard. Herman Jansen is a family-owned company from Schiedam, Holland.

He said, “We continue to see India as a strategically-important emerging market. We firmly believe that any successful presence must be anchored through a capable and