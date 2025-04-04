Friday, April 04, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High costs dim prospects for pharma firms shifting manufacturing to US

High costs dim prospects for pharma firms shifting manufacturing to US

Brokerages also felt that the pharma companies will aim to pass on the tariff hike to payors

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance has already requested that the government consider cutting the current 5–10 per cent import duty to zero

Sohini DasRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian pharmaceutical companies expect to largely pass on the impact of new US tariffs to customers, minimising pressure on margins.
 
But the markets remain spooked by US President Donald Trump’s warning that pharma tariffs shall be imposed at “levels you haven’t really seen before”. The Nifty Pharma index slipped more than 4 per cent on Friday.
 
Industry insiders are hopeful that India will push for zero import duties on pharmaceuticals in bilateral trade negotiations with the US. If successful, Indian drug exports to the US could be exempt from reciprocal tariffs.
 
The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance has already requested that the
