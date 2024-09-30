Higher gold prices to keep sentiment positive for gold loan companies

ICRA forecasts that organised gold loans (GL) by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will exceed Rs 10 trillion in the current financial year and projects it to reach about Rs 15 trillion by March 2027.

While banks are dominant in jewellery-backed agriculture loans, NBFCs lead in retail gold loans and are expected to expand at 17-19 per cent in FY25. However, yields are expected to be lower by 200-300 basis points than the peak levels seen 4-5 years ago.

Public sector banks (PSBs) accounted for about 63 per cent of the overall GL in March 2024, up from