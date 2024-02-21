Higher wage costs, lower price realisation add to tea companies' woes

"Given that there is no production in North India (NI) during winter, we believe that FY24 is going to be a weak year for the tea industry,” he added | File image

Higher wage costs and lower price realisation weighed on the performance of tea companies in the three- and nine-month period ended December 31.

Both West Bengal and Assam hiked wage rates from June and October 2023, respectively. Moreover, tea prices took a hit in 2023. This was reflected in the financial performance of tea players.

For the nine months of financial year 2024 (9M FY24), most companies reported a sharp drop in profitability. In the third quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3 FY24), at least two listed tea producers, Goodricke Group and Dhunseri Tea, reported losses. For McLeod Russel, the loss widened in Q3 FY24 compared to Q3 FY23.

ICRA Senior Vice President Jayanta Roy, explained that wage is the primary cost driver for the tea industry. "The impact of the wage hike by the Assam and West Bengal governments last year is to the tune of Rs 9 per kilogramme of production. Moreover, the price of Crush, Tear, Curl (CTC) tea was down by almost Rs 9 per kilogramme and orthodox by Rs 55 per kilogramme in 2023. That has had a negative impact on all tea companies."

"Given that there is no production in North India (NI) during winter, we believe that FY24 is going to be a weak year for the tea industry,” he added.

According to an ICRA report dated December 2023, the cumulative NI orthodox price in the first ten months of the calendar year 2023 (10M CY2023) declined sharply by 25 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. The price of South India orthodox declined by 5 per cent during the period. The cumulative NI CTC auction price declined in 10M CY2023 by 5 per cent.

Chandra Kumar Dhanuka, Chairman of Dhunseri Tea, said that five estates were added during the year. "They were acquired towards the end of January and we couldn’t do the core season work. So there was a significant loss in the crop."

“But this has now been taken care of and hopefully the coming year will be good,” said Dhanuka. However, he also said that only a floor price for tea would ensure good times for the industry.

Goodricke Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Atul Asthana, attributed the drop in profitability to the drop in tea prices and higher costs.

"During the nine-month period, the company’s crop was higher by 7.5 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year. But sale prices were lower and wage cost increased, impacting profitability."

Vikash Kandoi, executive director of Jay Shree Tea & Industries, said that tea had been very badly hit, especially in Darjeeling. “Our "revenue from Darjeeling is small, but the losses are significant at Rs 100-200 per kilogramme."

"This has been a challenging year for the industry with geopolitical issues impacting exports. But we hope that next year will be better." Jay Shree Tea’s numbers are showing an improvement in performance, but it’s on the back of income from related activities.

Rossell India’s performance in 9M FY24 shows a sharp drop in profitability on the back of a drag in the performance of its tea division. Nirmal Khurana, director (Finance), said that this was one of the bad years for the tea industry. "The crop is down, realisation is less, and wages are up."