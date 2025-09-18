HNIs double in just four years, fuelling surge in luxury auto demand

India’s millionaire households have nearly doubled in just four years, a surge that is set to power the country’s luxury car market, according to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025 and Luxury Consumer Survey 2025.

The report estimates 8.71 lakh Indian households with a net worth above Rs 8.5 crore ($1 million), up 90 per cent from 2021. These families now make up 0.31 per cent of Indian households, compared to 0.17 per cent four years ago, and the number is projected to double again within a decade.

This wealth creation is expected to have a direct impact on