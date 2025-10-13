Lit or dim? Delhi firework traders wait for Supreme Court's spark

On October 10, the Supreme Court (SC) reserved its verdict on whether the absolute ban on firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) should be lifted for five days — October 18 to 22 — to allow the use of eco-friendly pyrotechnics, igniting hope among Delhi-NCR and Sivakasi dealers. The court observed that a complete ban in Delhi-NCR is “neither practical nor ideal”, as such restrictions are often violated.

Fingers crossed in Delhi

After years of a complete ban on sales, traders in Delhi-NCR are cautious. Hopes are high, but shops remain shuttered. “Until there is a written order from