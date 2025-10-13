Monday, October 13, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Lit or dim? Delhi firework traders wait for Supreme Court's spark

Lit or dim? Delhi firework traders wait for Supreme Court's spark

After years of ban, markets in national capital hold their breath for a green light

Fire cracker
premium

Fire cracker

Anushka BhardwajShine Jacob New Delhi/Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On October 10, the Supreme Court  (SC) reserved its verdict on whether the absolute ban on firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) should be lifted for five days — October 18 to 22 — to allow the use of eco-friendly pyrotechnics, igniting hope among Delhi-NCR and Sivakasi dealers. The court observed that a complete ban in Delhi-NCR is “neither practical nor ideal”, as such restrictions are often violated.
 
Fingers crossed in Delhi
 
After years of a complete ban on sales, traders in Delhi-NCR are cautious. Hopes are high, but shops remain shuttered. “Until there is a written order from
Topics : Fire crackers Diwali sales Diwali festival festive season
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon