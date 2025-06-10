Hospitals raise cybersecurity spend amid rising attacks, AI adoption

With rising cyber attacks, major hospitals are now allocating 8–10 per cent of their IT budgets to cybersecurity—nearly double the 4–7 per cent allocation in 2021, sector watchers said.

The budgetary allocations are expected to rise further to 12–15 per cent by 2027, said Vineet Dhawan, Chief Executive Officer of DCT Inc. and dcafé Digital Inc. DCT Inc. is an IT services company.

Dhawan added that demand for AI-driven cybersecurity tools—particularly AI-powered Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms—has increased by 40 per cent year-on-year since 2023.

“Nearly half of this demand is now coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,”