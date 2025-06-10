Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Hospitals raise cybersecurity spend amid rising attacks, AI adoption

Hospitals raise cybersecurity spend amid rising attacks, AI adoption

As cyber threats grow more advanced, hospitals are raising cybersecurity budgets, adopting AI-driven tools and preparing for stricter healthcare data regulations

hospitals health hospital bed
premium

The budgetary allocations are expected to rise further to 12–15 per cent by 2027.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With rising cyber attacks, major hospitals are now allocating 8–10 per cent of their IT budgets to cybersecurity—nearly double the 4–7 per cent allocation in 2021, sector watchers said.
 
The budgetary allocations are expected to rise further to 12–15 per cent by 2027, said Vineet Dhawan, Chief Executive Officer of DCT Inc. and dcafé Digital Inc. DCT Inc. is an IT services company.
 
Dhawan added that demand for AI-driven cybersecurity tools—particularly AI-powered Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms—has increased by 40 per cent year-on-year since 2023.
 
“Nearly half of this demand is now coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,”
Topics : healthcare technologies Apollo Hospitals Enterprise artifical intelligence Cyber Attacks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon