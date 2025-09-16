Hospitals vs insurers: Policyholders bear the brunt of rising medical costs

The ongoing tussle between several private hospitals and insurance companies over reimbursement rates and cashless claims has again trained the spotlight on the plight of policyholders, who experts believe were at the receiving end amid soaring medical inflation.

The simmering conflict came to a head last month when Niva Bupa suspended cashless services at Max Hospitals on August 16, citing unresolved reimbursement issues. Just days later, the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) advised member hospitals to suspend cashless hospitalisation for Bajaj Allianz, also flagging Care Health over similar pricing and settlement delays. The deadlock lasted eight days before partial