Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Hospitals vs insurers: Policyholders bear the brunt of rising medical costs

Hospitals vs insurers: Policyholders bear the brunt of rising medical costs

The simmering conflict came to a head last month when Niva Bupa suspended cashless services at Max Hospitals on August 16, citing unresolved reimbursement issues

Medical Insurance
premium

At the centre of the latest flashpoint lies the Common Empanelment Programme, launched to streamline cashless access and reduce multiple contracts.

Anjali SinghAathira VarierSanket Koul Mumbai/New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ongoing tussle between several private hospitals and insurance companies over reimbursement rates and cashless claims has again trained the spotlight on the plight of policyholders, who experts believe were at the receiving end amid soaring medical inflation. 
 
The simmering conflict came to a head last month when Niva Bupa suspended cashless services at Max Hospitals on August 16, citing unresolved reimbursement issues. Just days later, the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) advised member hospitals to suspend cashless hospitalisation for Bajaj Allianz, also flagging Care Health over similar pricing and settlement delays. The deadlock lasted eight days before partial
Topics : hospitals Health Insurance Healthcare cost
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon