Hospitals see 7-8% surge in patient footfall, new investments in 2023

Jose told Business Standard that investments in medical equipment and increasing bed capacities have picked up in 2023 after a hiatus during the Covid19 period

Sohini DasSanket Koul Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
The hospital sector saw a growth rate of 7-8 per cent this year in the number of patients seeking care, according to industry insiders.

This has spurred investment in adding beds by major hospital chains in the country.

“The growth trend should continue in 2024 as well,” said Dilip Jose, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Manipal Health Enterprises, which runs 9,500 beds across 33 hospitals in the country.

Jose told Business Standard investment in medical equipment and increasing bed capacities had picked up in 2023 after a hiatus.

“While the technology upgrades don’t have a large lead time, the additional beds

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

