Hotel asset management companies make room for international brands

Indian hotel asset management firms, Samhi Hotels and Juniper Hotels, which have made global brands like Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels immensely popular in the country, are on a growth path.

These partnerships between Indian hotel asset management companies and global brands have brought in expertise and enhanced the local ecosystem of consultants, designers, architects, and project managers.

Samhi Hotels, which was listed in September 2023, has established itself as a key player in the market.

The Gurugram-based company recently announced a partnership with Marriott International to develop three new properties in India with a combined inventory of over 568