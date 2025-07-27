Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hotels target frequent air travellers to attract customers amid travel boom

Such initiatives highlight the rise in providing seamless travel experiences to travellers, as per hospitality industry executives

Such initiatives intend to provide “frictionless travel experiences” to travellers, according to hospitality industry executives.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

With Indians constantly on the move, hotel chains are deploying a common strategy: tap into the growing number of frequent air travellers. 
Radisson Hotel Group recently launched Radisson Flights in India, partnering with Etraveli Group, a global flight technology provider. Radisson Flights, an integrated booking platform, will offer a 20 per cent discount on hotel stays with every flight booking. The group is rolling out a similar service in 14 other countries. Sarovar Hotels has tied up with FLY91, a regional carrier, to offer discounts to guests at select places in the country. In April, Accor Hotels and low-cost carrier
