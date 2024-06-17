Business Standard
How Alkem's 83-year-old founder is remaking India's 4th-largest pharma firm

Hailing from Okari, a remote village in Jehanabad district of Bihar, Singh and his brother, Samprada, moved to Mumbai in 1973 to start Alkem Laboratories with a seed capital of Rs 5 lakh

Basudeo Narayan Singh, Vikas Gupta
Premium

Basudeo Narayan Singh (left) and his brother moved to Mumbai in 1973 to start Alkem Laboratories; (right) Vikas Gupta was appointed CEO, Alkem Labs, six months ago to chart the next leg of growth.

Sohini Das Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
Sitting in a corner office in the heart of Mumbai’s business district of Lower Parel, Basudeo Narayan Singh sounds excited about the future. He is 83, does not use a laptop, and relies on his brain to do most of the computing. He can conduct a meeting without any notes, firing questions from memory.  

Hailing from Okari, a remote village in Jehanabad district of Bihar, Singh and his brother, Samprada, moved to Mumbai in 1973 to start Alkem Laboratories with a seed capital of Rs 5 lakh. This was the next stage in their journey, which had started with a pharma
First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

