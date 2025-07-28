Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Apple turns to Japan to ease China's rare-earth magnet supply squeeze

Apple turns to Japan to ease China's rare-earth magnet supply squeeze

This squeeze had forced the company to close down the plant for two weeks till June-end - a move that was unprecedented

Apple, Apple Inc
premium

The move by Apple Inc comes at a time when the Chinese government has been targeting firms that are big on exports, like the Cupertino-headquartered company, and blunting their competitive edge vis-à-vis the Chinese in the global play. | Photo: Bloomberg

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple Inc’s Telangana factory, which is run by Foxconn to assemble its AirPods, is procuring rare-earth magnets for wireless earbuds from Japan in order to get over the Chinese government squeeze on their supplies to the company. This squeeze had forced the company to close down the plant for two weeks till June-end — a move that was unprecedented. 
Government sources privy to the development say that the quick action by Apple Inc has helped the company to restart production of AirPods at the factory in Kongara Kalan from the beginning of July. To ensure continuity in production, Apple Inc
Topics : Apple Inc Apple AirPods airpods mineral sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon