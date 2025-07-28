Apple turns to Japan to ease China's rare-earth magnet supply squeeze

Apple Inc’s Telangana factory, which is run by Foxconn to assemble its AirPods, is procuring rare-earth magnets for wireless earbuds from Japan in order to get over the Chinese government squeeze on their supplies to the company. This squeeze had forced the company to close down the plant for two weeks till June-end — a move that was unprecedented.

Government sources privy to the development say that the quick action by Apple Inc has helped the company to restart production of AirPods at the factory in Kongara Kalan from the beginning of July. To ensure continuity in production, Apple Inc