Home / Markets / News / TCS stock on verge to break this 16-year-old trend; can crash another 16%

TCS stock on verge to break this 16-year-old trend; can crash another 16%

TCS on Monday was seen trading below the monthly trend line support for the first time since July 2009 post the TCS layoffs news; Next stop for the stock could be the 100-MMA, hints technical charts.

TCS monthly chart shows it is threatening to break its 16-year old positive trend.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

TCS stock slipped 1.7 per cent to a low of ₹3,082 in intra-day trade on Monday, a day after the company said it would lay-off 2 per cent or 12,260 employees of its global workforce.  The job cuts by India's largest IT services company highlights the extent of challenges faced by technology-sector amid a sluggish global economy, geopolitical tensions and tariff concerns.  Globally, Microsoft, IBM, Intel and Meta too have reduced head counts in the calendar year 2025 thus far. READ MORE  On the earnings front, earlier this month, TCS reported a 6 per cent
