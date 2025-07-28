TCS stock on verge to break this 16-year-old trend; can crash another 16%

TCS stock slipped 1.7 per cent to a low of ₹3,082 in intra-day trade on Monday, a day after the company said it would lay-off 2 per cent or 12,260 employees of its global workforce. The job cuts by India's largest IT services company highlights the extent of challenges faced by technology-sector amid a sluggish global economy, geopolitical tensions and tariff concerns. Globally, Microsoft, IBM, Intel and Meta too have reduced head counts in the calendar year 2025 thus far. READ MORE On the earnings front, earlier this month, TCS reported a 6 per cent