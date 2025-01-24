How Darjeeling's iconic tea brand Makaibari blends lifestyle and heritage

Step into a five-star hotel and you will likely find on the ground floor stores selling luxury watches, jewellery, designer labels, et al. But tea?

Unlikely, but true.

In September 2024, Taj Bengal in Kolkata opened its doors to Makaibari Bungalow, an experiential store from one of Darjeeling’s iconic tea brands. Occupied previously by Khazana, Indian Hotels Company’s luxury lifestyle store, the 1,500-plus square feet of space in the hotel is now a portal to the world of Makaibari and a tea planter’s life. IHCL is the hospitality arm of the Tata Group that owns the Taj, Vivanta,