How flights, capacity has gone up to Lakshadweep post PM Modi's call

April-June passenger traffic to Indian island doubled from year-ago quarter

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Eight months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep in January, which featured photos of him strolling on the white beaches and snorkelling in the crystal-clear waters posted on his official X account, there has been a noticeable increase in interest from Indian travellers in the coral islands. This follows a controversial remark by a Maldivian politician targeting Indians, further spotlighting the archipelago.

According to government data, passenger traffic to Lakshadweep more than doubled from April to June this year, reaching 22,990 compared to just 11,074 in the same period last year. Aircraft movements surged by

