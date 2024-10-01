Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / How safe is the pill? Substandard drugs on a decline amid crackdown

How safe is the pill? Substandard drugs on a decline amid crackdown

The first of a two-part series focuses on how quality audits and regulatory actions on pharma units nationwide are showing results

The percentage of non-standard quality (NSQ) drugs in tested samples has been steadily declining, pointing to improvements in quality assurance. Simultaneously, efforts to crack down on spurious medicines are intensifying, with a rise in raids on ill
Premium

Representative Picture

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The percentage of non-standard quality (NSQ) drugs in tested samples has been steadily declining, pointing to improvements in quality assurance. Simultaneously, efforts to crack down on spurious medicines are intensifying, with a rise in raids on illicit drug manufacturing units, alongside arrests for the production, sale, or distribution of spurious or adulterated drugs.

Data reveals that the share of NSQ drugs in tested samples has nearly halved -- dropping from around 5 per cent in 2014-15 to 2.8 per cent in 2021-22, according to an answer given in the Lok Sabha by Bharti Pravin Pawar, then minister of state for
Topics : FDA CDSCO Drugs ban

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon