How Wockhardt's bet on multi-drug resistant infections is paying off

Around 2009-10, Mahesh Patel, Wockhardt’s chief scientific officer who was due to retire in a year or so, met chairman Habil Khorakiwala and made an impassioned request. He said he could see “light at the end of the tunnel”, and urged that after his retirement, the pharmaceutical company should not abandon the research project he’d been working on.

The project he was referring to was an ambitious attempt to develop a cure for multi-drug resistant infections — one of the most urgent unmet needs in global health care.

“‘I will work without a salary,’ he said,” Khorakiwala recalls. “Such was