Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / How Wockhardt's bet on multi-drug resistant infections is paying off

How Wockhardt's bet on multi-drug resistant infections is paying off

In India, Zaynich will be positioned as a third-line treatment, primarily for ICU patients when other antibiotics have failed

hospitals, take two, Drug
premium

Wockhardt’s focus will be on infectious disease specialists in 200-300 large hospitals | PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Sohini Das Mumbai
9 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 2009-10, Mahesh Patel, Wockhardt’s chief scientific officer who was due to retire in a year or so, met chairman Habil Khorakiwala and made an impassioned request. He said he could see “light at the end of the tunnel”, and urged that after his retirement, the pharmaceutical company should not abandon the research project he’d been working on.
 
 The project he was referring to was an ambitious attempt to develop a cure for multi-drug resistant infections — one of the most urgent unmet needs in global health care.
 
 “‘I will work without a salary,’ he said,” Khorakiwala recalls. “Such was
Topics : hospitals take two Drug
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon