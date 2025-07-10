For Cleartrip, it's more chat, less bots as customer care workforce expands

Following the Air India crash and flight disruptions that ensued following the West Asia crisis, online travel aggregator Cleartrip has raised the number of customer care executives to more than 4,000 inbound queries on a daily basis.

“Call and chat volumes doubled almost overnight. Social platforms were flooded with over 5,000 DMs (direct messages) a day, turning social into our new frontline. Most customers were anxious about cancellations and refunds, with over 4,000 related queries pouring in every day,” Priyaah Sundaraam, vice-president — head, customer experience and fulfilment, told Business Standard.

The Flipkart-owned travel tech firm doubled down on addressing