Steel sector earnings to stay subdued in FY26 amid oversupply: ICRA

India’s steel sector is likely to face subdued earnings through FY26 as domestic prices remain under pressure from oversupply and weak global demand, ICRA has warned in its latest outlook.

ICRA, during the agency’s webinar on steel industry trends and outlook. “Earnings are expected to remain subdued as margins have tightened due to softer prices,” said Sumit Jhunjhunwala, vice-president and sector head,, during the agency’s webinar on steel industry trends and outlook.

He said EBITDA per tonne is expected to be around $108 in FY26, which is at the lower end of ICRA’s $100 to $150 per tonne