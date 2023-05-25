close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IEPFA reaches out to top hundred firms to ease investor claims' process

One of the big challenges the authority currently faces is the lack of manpower which often slows down its grievance redressal mechanism

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Market participants say investors are moving money from small-caps due to concerns about expensive valuations and the impact of regulatory tightening.
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The investor education and protection fund authority (IEPFA) has reached out to top hundred companies to reduce the documentation required for individuals trying to claim their shares, according to a senior government official. Recently, the Supreme Court-appointed expert panel on the Adani-Hindenburg case had raised issues such as capacity constraints faced by IEPFA in clearing these claims which are over Rs 5,000 crore. 
“Our immediate priority is to ensure that claims of those investors whose application was approved a year ago but the transfer has not gone through yet are settled first. We are trying to address all grievances as soon as we can,” the senior official said.
IEPFA has unclaimed shares of around 5,000 companies (the top 100 firms mentioned above are a part of this pool), of which the maximum belong to the Reliance Group. Claiming these shares is a long-drawn-out process which involves extensive do
Or

Also Read

Over a billion unclaimed shares in IEPF, shows Lok Sabha data

Investor queue outside IEPF grows longer by the year, shows data

Searchable database for unclaimed shares needed

India's revised data protection bill 'promising, clear': Meta's Nick Clegg

SC again defers plea against WhatsApp: What is new Data Protection Bill?

Indian Steel Association, AISC partner to unlock opportunities in steel

Around 40 MT new steel capacity to be commissioned by FY26: Assocham

Global DRAM chip demand expected to overtake supply by June: Report

Investments in green energy now 70% higher than in fossil fuels: IEA

Allocate satellite spectrum administratively to help space industry: ISpA

Topics : IEPF Authority Investor wealth Investor Education and Protection Fund

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

After Nandini row in Karnataka, now it's Amul vs Aavin in Tamil Nadu

Amul
3 min read

Alibaba refutes layoff rumours, says will hire 15,000 people this year

Alibaba
1 min read

Crackdown soon on developers for project delay: Power Minister R K Singh

Renewable energy
3 min read

Global stature, goodwill increased further with PM three-nation tour: BJP

PM Modi
3 min read

Indian Steel Association, AISC partner to unlock opportunities in steel

Steel
2 min read

Most Popular

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon