IEPFA reaches out to top hundred firms to ease investor claims' process

The investor education and protection fund authority (IEPFA) has reached out to top hundred companies to reduce the documentation required for individuals trying to claim their shares, according to a senior government official. Recently, the Supreme Court-appointed expert panel on the Adani-Hindenburg case had raised issues such as capacity constraints faced by IEPFA in clearing these claims which are over Rs 5,000 crore.
“Our immediate priority is to ensure that claims of those investors whose application was approved a year ago but the transfer has not gone through yet are settled first. We are trying to address all grievances as soon as we can,” the senior official said.
IEPFA has unclaimed shares of around 5,000 companies (the top 100 firms mentioned above are a part of this pool), of which the maximum belong to the Reliance Group. Claiming these shares is a long-drawn-out process which involves extensive do
