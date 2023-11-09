If 4 firms come to dominate media market, what will that mean for everyone?

Looking back, January 2007 was a defining month for the media industry worldwide. That was when Netflix started its video streaming service, placing a clear bet that the world of the internet was going to be more powerful and rewarding than the physical world.

Till then, Netflix was a company that sent its subscribers DVDs by mail. Streaming changed viewing habits from appointment watching to impulse watching, and disrupted not only television (it “dropped” entire seasons at once) but also movie making (films began to release on streaming platforms). Originals came soon after, starting with the House of Cards in 2013.

All at a price of $12 a month, against the $50 and above that most mainstream cable firms charged.

Soon a new