IHG Hotels & resorts focused on bringing more luxury offerings to India

Global hospitality major IHG Hotels and Resorts saw its business surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2023 on the back of “unprecedented growth” in the tourism industry, a senior company official said.

The UK-headquartered company, which operates Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza and luxury brands like Intercontinental and Six Senses in India, launched its premium lifestyle brand voco in January this year, with the first property set up at Jim Corbett in North India. The group, in total, signed 15 new deals this year.

“This year has been a record year for us, on both the operations and growth dimensions. The industry