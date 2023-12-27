Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IHG Hotels & resorts focused on bringing more luxury offerings to India

The company's market share grew by 1.2%, biz surpassed pre-Covid levels

Sudeep Jain, MD, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts
Premium

Sudeep Jain, South-West Asia Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Akshara Srivastava
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global hospitality major IHG Hotels and Resorts saw its business surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2023 on the back of “unprecedented growth” in the tourism industry, a senior company official said.

The UK-headquartered company, which operates Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza and luxury brands like Intercontinental and Six Senses in India, launched its premium lifestyle brand voco in January this year, with the first property set up at Jim Corbett in North India. The group, in total, signed 15 new deals this year.

“This year has been a record year for us, on both the operations and growth dimensions. The industry

Also Read

As stake value doubles, govt puts plans to sell ITC stock in cold storage

ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode?

ITC dips 4% after board gives in-principle approval to demerge hotel biz

ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

ITC hotel biz demerger allays capital allocation concerns, say analysts

Potential bidders set to get three chances in offshore mineral auction

5G near airports? DGCA to ask all airlines to upgrade radio altimeters

Refined petroleum products export rise 32% to 5.6 MMT in November: PPAC

Dense fog disrupts ops at Delhi airport, four flights diverted to Jaipur

Rising input costs, lower price realisation in 2023 trouble tea industry

Topics : Hotel industry FMCG sector Luxury travel luxury hospitality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon