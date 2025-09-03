Thaw in India-China relation set to boost foreign tourist arrivals

With a visible thaw in the India-China relationship and direct flight resumption between the two countries likely soon, the Indian travel and hospitality sector has turned bullish, preparing for higher demand of foreign tourists in the coming months.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) anticipates at least a 20-25 per cent boost to the tourism business from China in the next 12-18 months. But this would be possible if visa facilitation and promotional campaigns are well coordinated.

While the Centre has not officially announced resumption of direct flights, Ravi Gosain, president,