Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India Deep Tech Alliance to invest about $10-15 million in start-ups

India Deep Tech Alliance to invest about $10-15 million in start-ups

Kumar, former India head of KPMG, said Celesta will bet on start-ups in the space and biotech sectors while also looking out for AI companies that work with global capability centres (GCCs) in India

artificial intelligence, AI,
premium

| Image: Bloomberg

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA), a consortium of venture capital funds and large corporations such as Nvidia and Qualcomm, will look to invest about $10–15 million in start-ups across space, semiconductor, artificial intelligence (AI), and defence, two executives of member venture capital (VC) funds said.
 
IDTA was unveiled at Semicon India earlier this year with an initial capital commitment of $1 billion from global and Indian investors. Some of the founding members include Celesta Capital, Accel, Premji Invest, Venture Catalysts, Blume VC, Gaja Capital, Ideaspring, and Tenacity Ventures.
 
“Most of the funding will be in seed or Series A and
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Startups
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon