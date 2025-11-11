India Deep Tech Alliance to invest about $10-15 million in start-ups

India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA), a consortium of venture capital funds and large corporations such as Nvidia and Qualcomm, will look to invest about $10–15 million in start-ups across space, semiconductor, artificial intelligence (AI), and defence, two executives of member venture capital (VC) funds said.

IDTA was unveiled at Semicon India earlier this year with an initial capital commitment of $1 billion from global and Indian investors. Some of the founding members include Celesta Capital, Accel, Premji Invest, Venture Catalysts, Blume VC, Gaja Capital, Ideaspring, and Tenacity Ventures.

“Most of the funding will be in seed or Series A and